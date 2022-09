Whether you’re already fully into the trend or just getting ready to head back to school (so to speak) and this is your first time perusing, we've rounded up the best pleated skirts. There are faux leather variations, cotton knit options, and even shiny satin items along with minis maxis , eye-catching handkerchief hems, high-low options, and even ones with side cutouts. It's your turn to find the perfect option for you.