The Sex Positions You Need To Know If You Want To Have Sex Outdoors

If it's a public space , you could be breaking the laws in some states, and if it's someone else's private property, you could technically be trespassing, so your own home might be your best bet. If you have a patio, doing it there could be exhilarating. You could also drive your car somewhere that seems abandoned, such as on a dirt road, or towards the back of an empty parking lot at night (just look your doors for safety and look out for security cameras). If you do decide to go at it in a park or on the beach , make sure the area is as secluded as possible. (Involving non-consenting participants in your fooling around is never okay.)