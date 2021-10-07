The Sex Positions You Need To Know If You Want To Have Sex Outdoors

Outdoor sex isn't just for hikers or teenagers trying to find a place to hook up away from their parents — having sex outside can be exhilarating and wild for lots of couples. But, unlike squeezing in a spontaneous quickie, sex in the great outdoors requires a little more planning and caution.
The rules of having sex outdoors are pretty straightforward: Be safe, come prepared, and try not to do anything illegal, says Kristen Lilla, a sex therapist. First, decide on a location, and figure out whether you're on public or private property, she says. "The last thing you want to do while having a sexy rendezvous is get ticketed or arrested," Lilla says. If it's a public space, you could be breaking the law, and if it's someone else's private property, you could technically be trespassing, so your own home might be your best bet.
You should also be prepared with any tools you might need, like condoms, lube, or sex toys. Lilla suggests going commando and wearing something that will allow for easy access, like a dress or pants with an elastic waistband. Then, once you're in a secure location, the rest is up to you. Here are some sex positions and props to try the next time you have outdoor sex, according to Lilla.