The bralette is made of an ultra-comfy polyamide and elastane fabric mix. The elastane adds flexibility and support for tackling daily tasks or just lounging around. One reviewer enthusiastically explained, “the bra is supportive, super soft and comfortable, and sufficiently covers my girls." Its simple design makes a perfect go-to for a wide range of styles from a summery dress to a button-down. For now, the bralette accommodates people up to a size 20, but we are hoping for a change in the near future.Shop bralettes in all 12 shades at