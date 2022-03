If you’ve ever struggled with finding undergarments with coloring similar to your own skin tone, you are not alone. Nude Barre founder and CEO Erin Carpenter understands this feeling all too well. “I started Nude Barre based off a series of frustrating and embarrassing moments I had as a young professional dancer,” the Washington, DC native explained in a YouTube interview with BET Her . After being accepted to a prestigious dance program at the Kennedy Center , Carpenter was denied entry to her first class for wearing “nude” tights and light pink pointe shoes that didn’t match her brown skin. After that, she explained, “I would have to dye my tights and undergarments on a weekly basis — [because] when you go to a store, they’d only have options in tan or beige, and I’m not beige.”