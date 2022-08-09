Story from Guide To Swimsuits

4 Metallic Swimsuits To Dazzle Away The Summer In

Vivien Lee
For your next dip in the pool, glide into the water in a shiny metallic swimsuit. It's a playful alternative to matte one-tone sets. The subtle shine style is even a 2022 swimwear trend, with celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, J.Lo, and Lizzo sporting their jazziest metallic swimsuits for the summer. In fact, R29's fashion director reviewed a sparkling hot-pink one-shoulder from Good American, making it clear that metallic swimwear is a summer favorite you don't want to sleep on. 
It's why we rounded up the eye-catching bikinis, monokinis, one-pieces, and tankinis below. Find a champagne bandeau set from Skims or a flirty teal green tankini from Cupshe. There's a style for everyone in bronze, gold, and pastel hues. Also, if you want a bit more glitz, add a belly chain to top off the look. You'll be decked out in the season's trendiest attire. Just don't forget a woven straw hat to protect you from the sun while you're enjoying a cool breeze in your new glamorous swimsuit.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Bikini

Shop This
Monday Swimwear
Palma Top
$79.00
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear
Palma Bottom
$75.00
Monday Swimwear
Skims
Metallic Swim Bandeau Bikini Top
$48.00
Skims
Skims
Metallic Swim Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms
$48.00
Skims

Monokini

Shop This
Boohoo
Metallic One Shoulder Cut Out Thong Swimsuit
$25.00$45.00
Boohoo
Norma Kamali
Mio Metallic Swimsuit
$172.00
mytheresa

One-Piece

Shop This
Adidas
One-piece Swimsuit
$85.00
Adidas
Good American
Metallic Foil Ruched One-piece
$66.50$95.00
Good American

Tankini

Shop This
Cupshe
Shangrila Solids Wrap Front Tankini
$26.72$32.99
cupshe
Magicsuit
Angelika Halter Tie Tankini
$123.00
Amazon

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement