4 Metallic Swimsuits To Dazzle Away The Summer In

For your next dip in the pool, glide into the water in a shiny metallic swimsuit. It's a playful alternative to matte one-tone sets. The subtle shine style is even a 2022 swimwear trend, with celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, J.Lo, and Lizzo sporting their jazziest metallic swimsuits for the summer. In fact, R29's fashion director reviewed a sparkling hot-pink one-shoulder from Good American, making it clear that metallic swimwear is a summer favorite you don't want to sleep on.
It's why we rounded up the eye-catching bikinis, monokinis, one-pieces, and tankinis below. Find a champagne bandeau set from Skims or a flirty teal green tankini from Cupshe. There's a style for everyone in bronze, gold, and pastel hues. Also, if you want a bit more glitz, add a belly chain to top off the look. You'll be decked out in the season's trendiest attire. Just don't forget a woven straw hat to protect you from the sun while you're enjoying a cool breeze in your new glamorous swimsuit.
