Summer is just around the corner, and so is one of the most exciting sale opportunities of the year — Memorial Day Weekend . There's a reason we have this holiday earmarked on our shopping calendars. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some great discounts before summer starts, especially bigger purchases like mattress deals , or our perennial favorite workout gear from Lululemon. The long weekend also marks excellent timing for scoring products that will be getting plenty of use for the next couple of months. We're talking about travel accessories such as travel pillows and rolling luggage , the all-too-important components for your big summer vacation.