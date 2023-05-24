Summer is just around the corner, and so is one of the most exciting sale opportunities of the year — Memorial Day Weekend. There's a reason we have this holiday earmarked on our shopping calendars. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some great discounts before summer starts, especially bigger purchases like mattress deals, or our perennial favorite workout gear from Lululemon. The long weekend also marks excellent timing for scoring products that will be getting plenty of use for the next couple of months. We're talking about travel accessories such as travel pillows and rolling luggage, the all-too-important components for your big summer vacation.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
To help you stock up ahead of jet-setting season, we have rounded up the best travel deals to look out for this Memorial Day Weekend. Read ahead for our edit of the most wanderlust-inducing suitcases and gadgets, all on limited-time markdowns.
Run, don't walk: Calpak is slashing up to 45% off its effortlessly cool luggage range. The sale section is pretty star-studded and includes bestsellers like the rose-gold Ambeur Two-Piece Luggage Set, the marble-effect Astyll suitcases, and the Instagram-famous Trnk line (including its newest colorway, espresso). Our favorite deal has to be the Starter Bundle, which includes a carry-on, a large check-in bag, packing cubes, and luggage tag at 45% off. The sale ends May 30 at 10:00 am PST, so we would act fast before everything runs out.
20% Off Rollink Suitcases
You've probably spotted this magical suitcase all over social media. Rollink's waterproof, fully collapsible luggage can be flattened down to two inches thick and weighs significantly less than your average hardshell or softside suitcase (for instance, the medium check-in version weighs only 7 lbs). This is a godsend for travelers who live in small spaces and need to claw back as much under-bed or closet space as possible. The brand is offering 20% off across all models for Memorial Day Weekend.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to invest in retro-inspired luggage that will turn heads wherever you travel, Steamline Luggage's sale section is where you need to look. The ultra-glam collection of trunk suitcases, hat boxes, and vanity cases feature truly gorgeous color combinations and flirty names (The Starlet, anyone?). For a limited time, you can get 40% off the pretty lineup.
30% Off Samsonite Luggage
To kick off summer, the legacy luggage brand is offering 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day. This is pretty major, since the site typically only offers discounts in the 20% to 25% range in the time we've covered luggage sales. There are quite a few pieces we are eyeing, including the Freeform Series (an all-around bestseller) and the impact-resistant Voltage DLX Series. The best part? The sale also includes luggage sets.
15% Off Travelpro Luggage
If practicality is the name of the game, you should definitely give Travelpro's product range a second look. The trusty luggage brand is known for its Maxlite series, a collection of suitcases that balances durable hardware with thoughtful details. Its oversized check-in softside luggage with zillion compartments and the ultra-lightweight hardshell carry-on are our top picks. The brand is offering 15% off selected products for Memorial Day.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
We're big Monos fans here, and can't get enough of the luggage brand's glossy suitcase finish, light-as-feather construction, and high-quality, silent wheels. You can now knock 10% off the brand's stylish wares, including the popular terrazzo pattern.
20% Off Cabeau Travel Pillows
When it comes to travel pillows, Cabeau is pretty much the holy grail. The brand's bestselling Evolution S3 style is constructed with thick memory foam that cuddles you around the neck, preventing the strain that occurs when your head flops to the side while snoozing. From now till May 29, the brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code MEML20.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.