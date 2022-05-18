A Darn Good Memorial Day Deal On The Storied Saatva Mattress

It's almost Memorial Day — which can either take the shape of a long weekend away filled with outdoor activities or three days spent on the couch surfing the best mattress deals. If you're carefully biding your time before pulling the checkout trigger on a new box spring, patiently waiting for the perfect sale opportunity to present itself, then we have extra-glorious MDW news for you: the Refinery29 readers' and editors' mattress brand of choice is issuing an actually exclusive deal on its storied beds. From now through June 2, you can score $350 off any $1,000 (or more) Saatva purchase (no promo code needed) by clicking through links embedded in this story. Keep reading for more need-to-know info. on the worthiest Saatva goods to invest in — most notably its best-selling Classic Mattress that not only totes well over 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.9-out-of-5-star rating but also the distinguished honor of an R29 MVP Award.
If this is your first time reading all about R29's favorite mattress, here's the lowdown: It features patented lumbar support technology for serious back support, layers of eco-friendly foam that relieve pressure points, and a luxe Euro pillow top. Plus, it's made with naturally hypoallergenic, organic materials that are treated with a botanical antimicrobial that inhibits mold, mildew, and bacteria growth.
The classic mattress comes in three different levels of firmness: Plush Soft (for side sleepers), Luxury Firm (for all sleep styles), or Firm (for back or stomach sleepers).
Do you prefer memory foam? No problem. Saatva's Loom & Leaf mattress offers five pounds of premium memory foam. Inside are gel-infused foam layers that keep you nice and cool at night — all while providing the extra support your lower back needs. (I know mine does!) Customize your brand-new mattress with two comfort level options: Relaxed Firm (good for all sleep positions) and Firm (ideal for stomach or back sleepers).
With all the benefits of the classic mattress, Saatva's Latex Hybrid is an ultra-breathable mattress that offers the most consistent and durable support — something that not even memory foam can compete with. It's made from naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial materials that resist dust mites, mold, and mildew, and it's finished with a Euro pillow top and breathable cotton for cooler sleep.
