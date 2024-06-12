The Best Lululemon Bag For Every Activity & Occasion

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Lululemon knows a thing or two about creating viral belt bags, chic travel accessories, and spacious gym bags. The R29 reader-favorite brand also knows how to do them especially well, with most bag styles receiving at least 4 out of 5 stars from thousands of devout customers.
And there’s a whole lot of range and variety. From elevated fanny packs and versatile crossbody bags to spacious tote bags and weekender bags, Lululemon has all your everyday essentials… and summer concert and vacation plan needs covered!
Read on to shop bag styles from Lululemon’s bestsellers, as well as in-demand new arrivals with already-stellar reviews.
The Everywhere Belt Bag is no doubt the most well-known and beloved Lululemon bag out there, with the original 1L size and style averaging a 4.6 star rating from over 23.4K customers. The sleek fanny-pack-meets-sling-bag style has become a closet staple for many, whether they’re running errands, attending concerts, or travelling. Because of its popularity, there are now many iterations of the belt bag, from extra large and extra mini sizes to clear plastic ones, perfect for summer festivals and baseball games. The brand also offers additional belt bag styles if you’re looking for something off the beaten path.
Lululemon offers a tote bag for every occasion and need. Opt for the roomy Daily Multi-Pocket Tote (4.4 stars, 261 reviews) to carry around your everyday essentials or to tag along for picnics and beach days. R29’s senior writer Karina Hoshikawa owns this style in the logo design, and uses it for day trips and office days. There are also totes specifically designed for travel (lightweight and packable) and for new parents (with water bottle holders and an attached changing mats). You’ll even find structured canvas totes in a 10L size, which could serve as a work bag, or a 4.5L size, perfect for brunches and dinners.
A trusty crossbody bag is a must-have, and Lululemon has several customer-favorite styles to pick from. Take on the concert and club circuit with the new All Night Festival Bag (4.3 stars, 1,211 reviews) or the bestselling Crossbody Camera Bag (4.4 stars, 1,053 reviews), which R29’s senior life writer, Tanyel Mustafa, has in black and takes out clubbing. And for your travel plans, long hikes, and every adventure in between, choose styles from the brand’s popular Wunderlust and City Adventurer collections. They’re all as versatile and functional as they are stylish.
Many of Lululemon’s larger bags — including duffle bags, weekender bags, and backpacks — have found their way into our best-of-the-best travel bag and gym bag roundups, so we had to highlight them here as well. Hoshikawa has called the 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack “a game-changer” because of just how roomy and convertible it is. But the smaller City Adventurer Duffle Bag (4.5 stars, 362 reviews) and Everywhere Backpack (4.2 stars, 492 reviews) are also roomy and just as popular with shoppers for gym runs and weekend trips.