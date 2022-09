A few pieces of clothing will never go out of style, like a crisp white button-down jeans , and white sneakers . And at the top of the list are little black dresses. After Coco Chanel introduced the timeless style in the 1920s, it became a staple in people's wardrobes as well as memorable attire for celebs, politicians, and royalty — cue Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress. Whether you want to take inspiration from the royal after a bad breakup, your friends are forcing you to join them on a last-minute night out, or an out-of-the-blue family event came up, you never know when you might need to reach for one.