We Tried 9 Pairs Of Workout Leggings To See Which Ones (Literally) Held Up

If we were betting women, we’d venture a guess to say that we on the R29 Shopping Team love testing and writing about workout (and non-workout!) leggings as much as you love living in them. (Seriously — you guys cannot get enough!) From doing a deep dive into the best leather leggings for your next night out to going in on the vast expanse of the essential black legging , we consider ourselves experts in all things stretchy-pant related. (ICYMI, we also tapped astro experts to share which ones are perfect for your star sign .)