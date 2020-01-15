The Best Workout Leggings, From Someone Who Has Too Many

I consider myself something of a leggings connoisseur. I’ve collected so many pairs that I can’t properly shut my designated drawer.
This might seem excessive. But trust me, they’re getting used. I wear them when I'm running errands. On cold nights, they work as pajamas. I’ll even sport them at work dressed up with a long sweater. And, of course, they've gotten me through some of my toughest sweat sessions. Whether I'm training for a marathon, trying out a new yoga class, or destroying my abs in Pilates, leggings are a must.
By now, I've figured out which styles work best — and which don't hold up in real life. For one, they need to have a little compression, without making me feel like my movement is being restricted. They need to be made of fabric that won't wear or tear where my thighs rub together when I run. And, in a world over-saturated with black leggings, I prefer that mine come in a variety of cute colors and patterns.
The following ten pairs fit my strict criteria to a T, so you can be sure they'll feel comfy, last forever, and help you crush your workouts.