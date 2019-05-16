How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Leggings As Pants

Anyone who tells you that you shouldn't wear leggings is not your real friend. Just kidding — kind of, but leggings are the one sartorial comfort I'll always afford myself. I wear them regularly, layering leggings under dresses and oversize sweaters in lieu of jeans. But I never thought I could pull them off as pants.
I used to feel that my body wasn't equipped for that sort of look. You see, I have thick thighs — which I love — but tights always wear out in the inner thigh area quickly as a result. And, I have a small waist that leads to a perpetual gap in the waistband. In fact, I'd usually opt for a loose-fitting dress or flared skirt to cover my bottom half completely. Leggings could serve as tights to go under my dresses, but never as pants to wear alone.
So, when I went to Joshua Tree with Free People, and I opened my bedroom closet to find a Free People Movement crop top and leggings set staring back at me, I was immediately anxious.
The eco-friendly, 3-piece Econyl look was tiny, and I feared it wouldn't stretch enough to cover my curvy frame. Not to mention, we were planning to hike Joshua Tree, a picturesque national park in SoCal known for its rocky terrain. Could I walk around, much less hike, in a pair of leggings without getting wildly uncomfortable?
But, after two hours and three painful encounters with cacti (I'm still pulling spines out of my fleece), I changed my mind. One precarious photo shoot standing on a rock and I was convinced: I can wear leggings as pants. Read on for four things to look for when shopping for the perfect pair of activewear leggings.
Free People paid for hotel, airfare, and meals as part of a press trip the writer of this story attended. However, Free People did not approve or review this story.