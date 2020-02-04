The Best Workout Leggings To Try, According To Your Zodiac Sign

First, came clothes hangers, then, we tackled Glossier products. Now, the Refinery29 shopping team is letting the stars determine the best leggings you should wear for your next workout...because, why not?
In the name of quality journalism, we sought the sage advice of astrology expert Lisa Stardust (plus Samantha and Spencer Baker, of Spencer Pilates Arts for fitness expertise) to help put together the ultimate leggings guide according to your star sign. Ahead, find which one is meant for you — although we won't tell if you venture outside of your sign and make a beeline for the on-sale Lululemons.
