We Assigned Zodiac Signs To Clothes-Hanger Styles (Yes, Really)

Read at your own risk if either of following apply: 1. You've felt personally attacked by an incorrect horoscope assignment (Aries as pineapple pizzas?!) 2. You don't use clothes hangers (how are you organizing your closets ?!). We take horoscopes and shopping very seriously at R29 — two things that some consider small potatoes in the grander garden of life. If you're like us though, then a shoppable clothes-hanger guide based off Zodiac signs will make complete sense. Total, practical, sense.