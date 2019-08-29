We Assigned Zodiac Signs To Clothes-Hanger Styles (Yes, Really)

Read at your own risk if either of following apply: 1. You've felt personally attacked by an incorrect horoscope assignment (Aries as pineapple pizzas?!) 2. You don't use clothes hangers (how are you organizing your closets?!). We take horoscopes and shopping very seriously at R29 — two things that some consider small potatoes in the grander garden of life. If you're like us though, then a shoppable clothes-hanger guide based off Zodiac signs will make complete sense. Total, practical, sense.
Ahead, we apply the fickle powers of astrological traits to determine what type of closet-organization item you are; from modest wood-hanger Virgos to powerful black-velvet Scorpios and practical white-plastic Capricorns. Scroll on to feel validated, enraged (chirp it out in the comments below), or just to shop some solid sets of value-packaged and stylish clothes hangers — it is back-to-school season, after all.
