In between checking your weekly horoscope , we here on the Refinery29 shopping team are also making the case for letting the stars rule your next purchase, whether that's in the form of some new clothes hangers (yep you read that correctly — hangers) or beauty products. Nothing counteracts Mercury Retrograde juju like some cute blush, right? With the help of some of our go-to astro experts, we've assigned each of the zodiac signs the perfect Glossier product — from more-is-more Leo to sensible Virgo