As fall rolls through there's nothing more satisfying than busting out a lightweight and versatile jean jacket. And, there's a slight bonus this year because your favorite wardrobe staple continues to receive regular updates that modernize the classic style and make it wearable all year round.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with an oversized denim jacket — some might even argue it's the only jean jacket you need. But with so many adorable trends redefining jean jackets, it's time to reconsider the right style for you. To help in the hunt, we're highlighting nine of the most digestible denim jacket trends you can start adding to your wardrobe, ASAP. Happy denim jacket hunting!
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.