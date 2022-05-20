It's really hard to go wrong with a coordinated set, and the emerald green is at once vibrant and calming. This could easily become a no-brainer spring/summer uniform if you choose to indulge. The best part is both pieces work great together and separately. Pair the set with your favorite pair of kicks on days when comfort is the main objective. You can throw on a pretty black bra and some chunky sandals and leave the top open for a more edgy look.