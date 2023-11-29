The 32 Best Gifts Under $25 (Think Fast — Some Are On Sale)

If you didn't get your holiday shopping done on Black Friday, we feel you. You may be searching for budget-friendly gifts, including gifts on sale while Cyber Week deals are still going on, and we're here to help narrow down your search. That's why we rounded up the best gifts under $25 to get your hands on before they sell out!
Ahead, you'll find something for everyone on your list, including self-care gift sets, cold-weather accessories, unique tech, and Amazon gifts under $25. In addition to new products from your favorite retailers, we've included some top picks from our existing budget-friendly gift guides (i.e., Secret Santa gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers under $25) in case you missed them.
So think fast and get shopping while all these gifts are under $25.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.