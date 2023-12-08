As you bundle up in cozy oversized shearling and sherpa jackets, don't forget the complementing accessory that will enhance it all: fuzzy purses. The fun contrasting texture brings warmth to all your cold-weather looks, whether you're honing in on the biker fashion with a leather jacket or snug in a cashmere sweater and winter coat. Fuzzy purses can simply be anything from faux fur, fleece, shearling, or Sherpa handbags. All that it requires is a teddy bear-like exterior that exudes homey vibes.
We've found purses in every form, like boxier silhouettes, slouchy ones, quirky dumpling shapes, and crescent styles. Gym rats will be obsessed with Nike's elevated faux fur tote with a removable strap. Meanwhile, all the fashion girlies will swoon over Coach's elegant shoulder bag with a shearling gold chain strap. Scroll ahead to find the fuzzy tote bag, crossbody, or clutch designed for you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
