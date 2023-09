The Best Flannel Shirts That Are Lesbian-Approved — Starting At Just $10

While it's true lesbians wear flannels regardless of weather, their official comeback season is finally here for everyone else. Finding a good soft flannel button-up at a reasonable price is hard work, and if you don't have a stylish lesbian near you, let me be your lesbian fairy godmother. From soft Amazon shirts with over 70K reviews for under $15 to cropped trendy ones by Madewell for under $100 , this is the roundup you need if you're on that flannel hunt. Trust me, I've got you absolutely covered. My credentials? Not only am I clearly a shopping writer, but I'm also a fellow flannel-wearing stereotypical lesbian. Enough said. Whether you're looking for an affordable one that'll ship the next day or a truly elevated classic, keep on scrolling for 16 of my favorite flannel shirts across the internet.