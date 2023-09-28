ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Flannel Shirts That Are Lesbian-Approved — Starting At Just $10

Mercedes Viera
Last Updated September 28, 2023, 7:53 PM
While it's true lesbians wear flannels regardless of weather, their official comeback season is finally here for everyone else. Finding a good soft flannel button-up at a reasonable price is hard work, and if you don't have a stylish lesbian near you, let me be your lesbian fairy godmother. From soft Amazon shirts with over 70K reviews for under $15 to cropped trendy ones by Madewell for under $100, this is the roundup you need if you're on that flannel hunt. Trust me, I've got you absolutely covered. My credentials? Not only am I clearly a shopping writer, but I'm also a fellow flannel-wearing stereotypical lesbian. Enough said. Whether you're looking for an affordable one that'll ship the next day or a truly elevated classic, keep on scrolling for 16 of my favorite flannel shirts across the internet.
Under-$15 Flannel Shirts

Shop This
Legendary Whitetails
Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt
$12.29$29.99
Amazon
With over 70K reviews and a near-perfect rating, this men's flannel button-up from Amazon is described as "super-soft," and of course, it's under $15. But if Amazon isn't your vibe, there are plenty of classic options at Forever21, H&M, and Walmart.
Forever 21
Plus Size Colorblock Plaid Shirt
$13.43$24.99
Forever21
H&M
Flannel Anorak
$12.99$29.99
H&M
XFLWAM
Oversized Flannel Shirt
$9.86$15.86
Walmart
Under-$25 Flannel Shirts

Shop This
Hollister
Oversized Flannel Shirt
$24.00$44.95
Hollister
Whether it's H&M, Nordstrom Rack, or Hollister, these under-$25 flannel button-ups are stylishly oversized and crazy affordable. Take your pick from vibrant colorful or chic neutrals that go with everything.
H&M
Cotton Flannel Shirt
$16.99$29.99
H&M
CHYRII
Button Down Flannel Shirt
$24.29
Amazon
14th and Union
Grindle Trim Fit Flannel Shirt
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
Under-$50 Flannel Shirts

Shop This
BDG
Brixton Flannel Button-down Shirt
$39.00$59.00
Urban Outfitters
From reader-favorite retailers like Quince or classic ones like Urban Outfitters, these flannels are all about looking expensive without spending the big bucks.
Quince
Stretch Sweater Fleece Shirt
$49.90
Quince
Old Navy
Oversized Flannel Boyfriend Shirt
$36.99
Old Navy
AE
Oversized Plaid Flannel Shirt
$49.95
American Eagle
Under-$100 Flannel Shirts

Shop This
Madewell
The Signature Poplin Crop Shirt In Plaid
$88.00
Madewell
Looking for flannels that will last you for several years? These are it. You'll love our under-$100 picks from Madewell, Anthropologie, Everlane, and J.Crew
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt
$69.95$110.00
Anthropologie
J. Crew
Midweight Flannel Workshirt In Regenerativ...
$59.00$118.00
J. Crew
Everlane
The Classic Cotton Flannel Shirt
$98.00
Everlane
