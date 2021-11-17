A Festive Guide To Everlane’s Fuzziest Sweaters

The Cozy Sweater With A Subtle Cable-Knit

This oversized sweater consists of a unique blend that is 42% merino wool, 31% pima cotton, and 27% alpaca — a mix that begets a cloud-like pullover that is surprisingly extra-cozy without any of the itch. It's also got a subtle stitched design that's a cross between cable-knit and argyle. Good stuff.

Product Breakdown: Available in 5 colors in sizes XXS through XL

The Hype: 4.79 out of 5 stars and 14 reviews on everlane.com

What They're Saying: "I was pretty impressed with the quality of this sweater. It feels and looks solid and weighty, but the added diamond stitching also makes it seem kind of delicate, but not delicate in a way where it would pill or snag. It feels sturdy! Because the sweater is made from a wool blend, I was initially concerned that it may feel rough or itchy on the skin, BUT I literally tried it on without a shirt underneath and it felt soft and comfortable! No scratching or skin irritation. As far as fit, I would say it runs true to size. I’m really petite (5’ 1”) and ordered an XS in the heathered ivory color. It has a boxy shape but doesn’t read oversized on the body. I’d say it’s more of a relaxed fit with plenty of room to layer a tee or even a button-up underneath. I’d personally recommend sizing up if you want a true oversized look. The color is also very accurate to the photo on Everlane's website. Overall, the price point on this baby is high, but I do think this is a case where you get what you pay for. It gets my good-investment stamp of approval.” — Kate Spencer, Refinery29 affiliate strategist