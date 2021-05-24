Everlane Made A $25 Tube Top *Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Plays*

Like Brood X cicadas, tube tops emerge from the fashion spin cycle every 17 years (give or take). The minimal tank’s origin story is the stuff of garmento legend: in the early 1970s, designer Elie Tahari discovered a pile of fabric “tubes” at a clothing wholesaler and snuck them into a trade show where he was mobbed with customers. “It was totally disco,” he told the New York Times in 2012, “It was an East Village happening. ‘I am not wearing a bra! I am a modern hippie girl!’”. It was then in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the strapless style became a red-carpet phenomenon; paired with low-rise jeans and handkerchief skirts on such celebs as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Cameron Diaz. And now, roughly 20 years later, the most high-stakes hot girl summer on record is upon us, and tube tops — in lieu of jumping off the pages of the dELiA*s catalog — are suddenly popping up in our feeds and inboxes. The latest retailer to jump on the itty-bitty bandwagon? Everlane, a pared-back DTC brand known for its just-right takes on modern basics. While it seems like a surprisingly of-the-moment choice for the staples-driven imprint, it makes sense; few tops are as minimal as the strapless, bandage-tight, and detail-free tube.
Everlane’s tube top seemingly aims to provide as much support as possible for the inherently barely-there style; made from a stretch-blessed Pima cotton that's woven in a double-layered knit, outfitted with no-slip grips, and completed with a built-in shelf bra. It retails for $25 bucks a skimpy pop and is offered in a splash of six summery colorways: crisp white, classic black, iced-latte-like clay, baby blue seaglass, red-hot scarlet, and creamsicle-orange sienna. This '90s-inspired style has yet to clock any customer feedback — namely, on how it fares for larger chests — but we’re pretty sure we're about to witness a summer chock full of Everlane tube tops bopping around to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.
