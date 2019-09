How To Pull Off Tube Tops When You're Plus-Size

But while tube tops might be hard to get right, the resulting look is a reward well worth it. And no one is better equipped to help you master the art of tube tops than influencer Khloe Katera . We spoke to the model and YouTuber , in an effort to pinpoint how to successfully integrate tube tops into your wardrobe when you're plus-sized . Her number one piece of advice? "Try to step out of your comfort zone." Because when it comes to working a controversial clothing item into your outfit, sometimes you have to just go for it.