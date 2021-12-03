Your Holiday Gift Shopping Starts And Stops At Everlane

Why shoppers love it: "I love this bag. I am a born-and-raised SF native so this has been a perfect way to give holiday gifts and avoid the waste of paper! I am using these bags to give gifts to my fellow natives and they love the bag. Great idea!" — ever happy, Everlane.com reviewer



Why your giftee will love it: This tote is part of Everlane's 100% Human collection, which means that for every bag sold, 10% is donated to the ACLU. Use it to store other gifts, or give it as a gift all on its own. They'll love it either way.