Your Holiday Gift Shopping Starts And Stops At Everlane

If your love language isn't gift-giving , the holiday season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year ruminating on the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right... year after year after year. But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: The Gift Shop at Everlane Perhaps you know and love the eco-fabulous retailer for its capsule-building wardrobe basics or its covetable sweaters and vintage-inspired jeans. There is lots to love when perusing Everlane's cyber shelves, but it's the brand's array of accessories — from hats to scarves to shoes to slippers — that hold the secret to a successful gifting season. No matter who you're shopping for, Everlane has something for everyone, and we've rounded up 13 of our top picks that are sure to please in the present department. So scroll on through and shop your way to Santa status this year.All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.