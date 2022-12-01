13 Everlane Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

If your love language isn't gift-giving, the festive season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year plotting the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right year after year.
But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: the Gift Shop at Everlane.
Perhaps you know and love the eco-fabulous retailer for its capsule-building wardrobe basics of covetable sweaters and vintage-inspired jeans. While there are many pieces to obsess over when perusing Everlane's cyber shelves, don't forget the brand's array of accessories — from fuzzy hats to scarves to rain boots to travel pouches. Along with the brand's stylish attire, the accessories also hold the secret to a successful gifting season.
No matter who you're shopping for, Everlane has something for everyone, and we've rounded up 13 picks that are sure to please in the present department. So scroll on through and shop your way to Santa status this year.
All the travellers in your life will adore this quaint pouch that features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket. The best part is that the case has snaps, so it's perfect for compact travel.
This is basically a warm and fuzzy hug for your head. Cold weather is no match for this cosy yet durable beanie that comes with a vast array of colours. Bonus points for the super-soft recycled cashmere material.
Made from lush Italian recycled cashmere, this long scarf is super-soft on the skin and will be an ideal wraparound for the chillier days. It's a staple for cold dressing, as it comes in versatile hues of black, pink, camel, mustard, and two stripe patterns.
A jumper can never go wrong – especially when it's a pullover made in a wool blend and spandex, which makes it extra stretchy and comfortable. It can be easily dressed up with a slip skirt and gold earrings. If you're leaning into that lazy blanket look, wear it with bike shorts.
Everyone has that one friend who carries countless things. A journal, workout clothes, an iPad, not one but two water bottles, and various tech gadgets — you name it. Hence, gift them a replica of Hermione's never-ending bag of items in a sleek backpack.
Upgrade their beloved quilted jacket to a luxe below-the-knee one, and they'll absolutely adore the extra warmth and layering potential. It's featherlight and can be easily folded and packed away, making it a great travel essential.
The buttery-soft leather of this sleek shoe has been updated with a thinner Napa leather, so it comfortably moulds to your feet for ultimate wearability. If your giftee is interested in hopping on the ballet flat trend, they'll adore this shoe.
Having cold feet is the ultimate winter nuisance. Your giftee will totally appreciate these recycled cashmere and silk blend socks, which will keep their feet toast while looking good with everything from ankle boots to trainers.
The workout fanatic in your life will appreciate Everlane's renowned premium performance leggings that feature an extra-high waist, an interior pocket, and a lightweight, airy compression. Of course, it has flawless sweat-wicking properties. You can grab two pairs for £96 in a special deal.
This cross-body leather pouch will be such a thoughtful buy for that one friend who is basically inseparable from their smartphone. It's made in a vegan leather alternative that looks as supple as the real thing.
Your giftee will surely thank you for a new, much-needed button-down to add to their collection of office attire. Unlike their typical stiff one-print or one-colour piece, Everlane's Silky Cotton Shirt is slightly boxy with a contrasting white collar and cuffs for a polished, preppy look.
Don't expect any pesky blisters with Everlane's Italian Leather Chelsea Boot. Since the shoe is made out of silver-rated napa leather from Florence, Italy – fancy – it's comfortable and buttery soft.
This Italian leather tote will be a stylish and hands-free home for all your recipient's essentials: laptop, phone, keys, wallet, books – the list goes on. The adjustable shoulder straps and snap closure are thoughtful details that make the bag even more wearable.
