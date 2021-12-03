Story from Gift Guides

Your Holiday Gift Shopping Starts And Stops At Everlane

Amanda Randone
If your love language isn't gift-giving, the holiday season can be tricky to navigate. While some spend an entire year ruminating on the best way to bundle up their affection for others, delivering it in the form of a perfect present, others simply don't have the same knack for getting it right... year after year after year. But if you're in the latter camp, let us introduce you to the dependable holiday hack that gives Santa a run for his money: The Gift Shop at Everlane.

Perhaps you know and love the eco-fabulous retailer for its capsule-building wardrobe basics or its covetable sweaters and vintage-inspired jeans. There is lots to love when perusing Everlane's cyber shelves, but it's the brand's array of accessories — from hats to scarves to shoes to slippers — that hold the secret to a successful gifting season. No matter who you're shopping for, Everlane has something for everyone, and we've rounded up 13 of our top picks that are sure to please in the present department. So scroll on through and shop your way to Santa status this year.

The Italian Leather Sling, $110

Everlane
The Italian Leather Sling
$110.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "PERFECT CROSSBODY: I love that the strap is fabric and the actual purse is leather - perfect balance of casual-chic for running errands. Perfect amount of space for keys, wallet, cell, and some cosmetics. I bought one for my mom and myself and we both love it!!" — Alex from Toronto, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: A stylish and hands-free home for all their essentials: phone, keys, wallet, hand sanitizer — the list goes on.
The Organic Cotton Ribbed Crew Sock (3-Pack), $28

Everlane
The Organic Cotton Ribbed Crew Sock 3-pack
$28.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "The. Best. Socks. These socks are so good. They're lightweight but sturdy in the ankle/calf and top of the foot, but have just enough cushioning in the sole to make the really comfy and cozy. Bought some for myself and my bf and we both adore them." — Gunnard, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: Cool people like cool socks, especially when they come in a variety of fun colors with a cushion-y footbed to boot.
The Cashmere Rib Beanie, $60

Everlane
The Cashmere Rib Beanie
$60.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "Super warm and stylish: I’ve not taken this off since the day it arrived. It’s a good size for people with thick hair but can also be folded up and adjusted for whatever style you’re going for." — carthur1, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: A hug for your head! Cold weather is no match for this cozy yet durable beanie made of certified grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia.
The ReNew Teddy Slipper, $65

Everlane
The Renew Teddy Slipper
$65.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "I love these slippers! I love everything about these slippers....they are true to size, warm, light and comfortable...I am so happy." — Susan1234, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: Who doesn't love adding a touch of fluff to their footwear? These shoe-like slippers look just as good as they feel.
The Cashmere Bandana, $50

Everlane
The Cashmere Bandana
$50.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "I bought two last season and wore them almost every day. Bought two more this season! They are a perfect size to wrap around my neck on those cold weather days and they are not bulky so they look cute too! Keeping my neck warm is a game-changer on a cold day!" — Shawn M, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: Made from 100% cashmere, this pseudo-scarf is super-soft on the skin and light enough to wear all day.
The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack, $25

Everlane
The 100% Human Face Mask 3-pack
$25.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "Soft, breathable, and prefect fit! This mask is one of the best I've worn during the pandemic. The fabric allows perfect coverage without making you feel as if you are inhaling the mask when you breathe. Can be worn comfortable for hours!" — TCW Jhb, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: Face masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and nothing says I love you like a gift designed to keep them safe and comfortable.
The Baseball Cap, $38

Everlane
The Baseball Cap
$38.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "Perfect fit with a touch of class!!! Borrowed my daughter’s hat and almost stole it, but decided to get my own and love it!" — The Mom, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: It's the ultimate cool kid's gift. A baseball cap is always a good idea, especially with a fashion-forward twist, like this durable organic canvas material.
100% SF Tote, $18

Everlane
100% Sf Tote
$18.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "I love this bag. I am a born-and-raised SF native so this has been a perfect way to give holiday gifts and avoid the waste of paper! I am using these bags to give gifts to my fellow natives and they love the bag. Great idea!" — ever happy, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: This tote is part of Everlane's 100% Human collection, which means that for every bag sold, 10% is donated to the ACLU. Use it to store other gifts, or give it as a gift all on its own. They'll love it either way.
The ReNew Teddy Bomber, $88

Everlane
The Renew Teddy Bomber
$88.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "oh so nice... Soft, cuddly and nice to wear. Easy zippers. Good for an outdoor walk but even better at home on the couch. Nice material makes you feel very comfortable." — Anonymous, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: This extra layer made from Everlane's best-selling fleece fabric is the next best thing to taking their fuzziest blanket on the go.
The Scrunch Flat, $125

Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
$125.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "Like a glove on your foot!! I absolutely love these shoes!! They are so comfortable and look really stylish." — Joeade, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: The buttery-soft leather of this sleek shoe will mold to their foot for ultimate wearability.
The Perform Cami, $40

Everlane
The Perform Cami
$40.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "My go-to tank: This tank is perfect for running errands, dog walking, or doing anything honestly. It's super comfortable and nice to not have to look for a sports bra to go under it. I also like that it's not too tight around the torso - it's just loose enough that it's flattering for the tummy." — merilee, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: For the giftee that's always on the move, this premium performance cami features adjustable spaghetti straps, a built-in shelf bra for added support, and sweat-wicking properties. Check, check, and check.
The Boxer Brief, $24 (2 for $40)

Everlane
The Boxer Brief
$24.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "I bought two pair of these to see how things would go and really liked them.... so a week or so later I ordered 10 more. Happy to recommend these to others." — Anonymous, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: Because you can't go wrong with a pair of briefs that were developed over two years and 12 prototypes.
The ReNew Transit Backpack, $75

Everlane
The Renew Transit Backpack
$75.00
Everlane
Why shoppers love it: "New travel pack: Was looking for a backpack for traveling and this is perfect! Love the interior water bottle pocket, can easily store an umbrella. It’s very comfortable on the shoulders. And the strap across the back so I can slip it onto my carry on is the icing on the cake." — JonGar92, Everlane.com reviewer

Why your giftee will love it: One of the most functional, travel-ready backpacks out there. Plus, it's made from 100% recycled polyester with a water-resistant finish.

