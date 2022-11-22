Attention Shoppers: Everlane’s Black Friday Sale Is Right Around The Corner

Super Sale Alert: Get 50% off during Everlane's Black Friday sale, running from November 22 through November 28. No promo code is required.
Everlane enthusiasts gather around and pay close attention. As you ready for the swarm of Black Friday deals, keep your eyes on the prize with Everlane's Black Friday sale extravaganza. The six-day sale is approaching quickly, and you'll want to be prepared for the rush. From November 22 through November 28, everyone's favourite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering 50% off select styles and that includes ones from some of your favourite collections like the Perform, Track, and ReNew outerwear.
Advertisement
That means savings on a range of cosy knits, teddy fleeces, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics — just in time for your Christmas gift shop. Also, the brand will continue its Black Friday Fund, where the label makes donations to various organizations. This time around, Everlane is partnering with TreePeople, a Southern California-based environmental organization, raising $50,000 to plant trees in LA neighbourhoods. Everlane will donate $1 to the organization for every order, so gather all your friends and start shopping for a great cause and new clothes, of course.
Ahead, preview our top picks from the sale among Everlane's swath of sustainably made denim and wardrobe-essentials. Don't forget to check back once the sale starts for the final roster of discounted items.
50% off Select Everlane jeans
Everlane's vintage-inspired jeans are known for racking up rave reviews in the thousands with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The general customer consensus is that they've got the "perfect everyday jeans" that are equal parts comfortable and stylish. So when a pair of these babies go on sale, you know we're paying attention.
50% off select Everlane tops
Known for its high-quality garments that stand the test of time, Everlane is our go-to shopping spot for staples like long-sleeve tops, popular bodysuits, and more. Black Friday is the time to scoop some up for less.
Advertisement
50% off select Everlane accessories
The way we see it, whatever Everlane makes, we're going to want — especially when it's got a discounted price tag to boot. While the retailer is best known for its covetable clothing, don't miss out on its assortment of accessories just as deserving of your Black Friday savings.
50% off select Everlane jumpers & cardigans
Of course, there's the category where Everlane really shines: its top-rated knitwear selection. Maybe it's a chunky cardigan you're after, or maybe you're looking for something of the cashmere variety. Whatever it is, and whoever it's for, you'll always find it at Everlane.
50% off select Everlane activewear
We've waxed poetic about Everlane's Perform Leggings in the past, so when they go on sale, you best believe we're hitting add to cart on them (along with some other present-worthy pants).
50% off select Everlane coats & jackets
The Everlane Black Friday sale will also grace us with seasonally appropriate deals on the brand's fashionable yet functional outerwear — our eyes are on the editor-favourite quilted liner coats and best-selling duvet puffer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.