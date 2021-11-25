Attention Shoppers: Black Friday Came Early At Everlane

Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.
Known for its high-quality garments that stand the test of time, Everlane is our go-to shopping spot for staples like long-sleeve tops, popular bodysuits, and more. Now's the time to scoop some up for less.
The way we see it, whatever Everlane makes, we're going to want — especially when it's got a discounted price tag to boot. While the retailer is best known for its covetable clothing, don't miss out on its assortment of shoes and accessories just as deserving of your Black Friday dollars.
Of course, there's the category where Everlane really shines: its top-rated sweater selection. Maybe it's a chunky cardigan you're after, or maybe you're looking for something of the cashmere variety. Whatever it is, and whoever it's for, you'll always find it at Everlane — and for a limited time only, for less.
We've waxed poetic about Everlane's Perform Leggings in the past, so when they go on sale, you best believe we're hitting add to cart on them (along with some other present-worthy pants).
The Everlane Black Friday sale is also gracing us with seasonally appropriate deals on the brand's fashionable yet functional outerwear — included editor-favorite quilted liner coats and its best-selling duvet puffer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.