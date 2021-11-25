Story from Black Friday

Attention Shoppers: Black Friday Came Early At Everlane

Amanda Randone
Photo: courtesy of Everlane.
Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.
Advertisement

Up To 51% Off Everlane Knit Tops

Known for its high-quality garments that stand the test of time, Everlane is our go-to shopping spot for staples like long-sleeve tops, popular bodysuits, and more. Now's the time to scoop some up for less.

51% Off The Long-Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit, $45 $22

Shop This
Everlane
The Long-sleeve V-neck Bodysuit
$22.00$45.00
Everlane

40% Off The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee, $40 $24

Shop This
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee
$24.00$40.00
Everlane

50% Off The Track Cropped Sweatshirt, $58 $29

Shop This
Everlane
The Track Cropped Sweatshirt
$29.00$58.00
Everlane
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up To 50% Off Everlane Shoes & Accessories

The way we see it, whatever Everlane makes, we're going to want — especially when it's got a discounted price tag to boot. While the retailer is best known for its covetable clothing, don't miss out on its assortment of shoes and accessories just as deserving of your Black Friday dollars.

30% Off The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot, $195 $136

Shop This
Everlane
The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot
$136.00$195.00
Everlane

40% Off The ReNew Teddy Slipper, $65 $39

Shop This
Everlane
The Renew Teddy Slipper
$39.00$65.00
Everlane

50% Off The Scrunch Flat, $125 $62

Shop This
Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
$62.00$125.00
Everlane

30% Off The Italian Leather Sling, $110 $77

Advertisement
Shop This
Everlane
The Italian Leather Sling
$77.00$110.00
Everlane
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up To 50% Off Everlane Sweaters

Of course, there's the category where Everlane really shines: its top-rated sweater selection. Maybe it's a chunky cardigan you're after, or maybe you're looking for something of the cashmere variety. Whatever it is, and whoever it's for, you'll always find it at Everlane — and for a limited time only, for less.

30% Off The Lofty-Knit Cardigan, $150, $105

Shop This
Everlane
The Lofty-knit Cardigan
$105.00$150.00
Everlane

40% Off The Belgian-Waffle Pocket Pullover in ReCashmere, $165 $99

Shop This
Everlane
The Belgian-waffle Pocket Pullover In Reca...
$99.00$165.00
Everlane

30% Off The Lofty-Knit Henley, $150 $105

Shop This
Everlane
The Lofty-knit Henley
$105.00$150.00
Everlane
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up To 51% Off Everlane Bottoms

We've waxed poetic about Everlane's Perform Leggings in the past, so when they go on sale, you best believe we're hitting add to cart on them (along with some other present-worthy pants).

50% Off The Track Jogger, $68 $34

Shop This
Everlane
The Track Jogger
$34.00$68.00
Everlane

50% Off The Perform Legging, $68 $34

Shop This
Everlane
The Perform Legging
$34.00$68.00
Everlane

51% Off The Perform Bike Short, $45 $22

Shop This
Everlane
The Perform Bike Short
$22.00$45.00
Everlane
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up To 30% Off Everlane Coats & Jackets

Advertisement
The Everlane Black Friday sale is also gracing us with seasonally appropriate deals on the brand's fashionable yet functional outerwear — included editor-favorite quilted liner coats and its best-selling duvet puffer.

25% Off The ReNew Long Liner, $158 $118

Shop This
Everlane
The Renew Long Liner
$118.00$158.00
Everlane

30% Off The Duvet Puffer, $248 $173

Shop This
Everlane
The Duvet Puffer
$173.00$248.00
Everlane
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement