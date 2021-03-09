Start The Clock: Everlane’s Perform Leggings Are 30% Off For The Next 24 Hours

Everlane just set the Tuesday morning stage with its newest, terribly temporary, and gasp-worthy promotion. Are you ready? For the next 24 hours, the cult-favorite Perform Leggings are only $40. Although it sounds like we’re announcing the latest episode of The Purge, the 30% off limited-time discount is truly a joyous (and horror-free) occasion. Since debuting in January 2020, this single unit of Everlane activewear racked up 1,715 reviews, clocking in at an impressive 4.48 out of 5 shining stars. Each piece is designed with 80% recycled technical Italian fabric that hugs the body high up on the waist and wicks away unwanted moisture for the ultimate do-it-all legging experience. The proof is in the name, the accolades, and the sustainable organic pudding: these leggings are worth the coin at any price — and especially at $40.
If you want further proof of the leggings’ top-notchery, check out what our beauty editor Karina Hoshikawa had to say after taking them for an IRL test-drive:
“There are many, many amazing things about the Perform Legging: They’re easily the most comfortable pair I own — and I own many — and truly feel like a second skin since they’re relatively breathable and thin, without sacrificing durability and that nice, held-in feeling. While they weren’t thick enough to keep me warm outside in snowy climes, they’re still supportive and flattering, and boy, do they move with you. After a day of hitting the slopes, I switched out of my gear to did some quick stretching in my room (sadly, I forgot to bring my resistance bands in my carry-on). After a 15-minute stretch, I can say with total confidence that these will be my new go-to for my next yoga or Pilates class.”
You may find yourself asking: What are next steps?! First, pick your pair. The promo covers both length options whether you prefer the full 28" in-seam or the cropped 25". Then, choose from any of the six earth-toned colorways, and finally, snag your perfect size anywhere from XXS to XXXL (while supplies last). If you’re feeling like you deserve an extra treat, check out Everlane’s latest drop of soon-to-sell-out organic tracksuits or even throw in a matching Perform Bra. Same quality, same athletic vibe, different price points — for now.
