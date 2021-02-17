Everlane’s Track-Inspired Launch Is Organic, Retro, & Bound To Sell Out

In true Everlane fashion, the brand didn’t mess with the time-tested staples of a classic warm-up wardrobe — we spotted classic half-zip pullovers, tailored crewnecks, and joggers rumpled and ruched just so, rendered in substantial brushed cotton terry for a weight that feels very soigné. And, it’s not just the pitch-perfect styling that we love; every piece in the collection is made from organic cotton certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard).
