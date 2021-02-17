Story from Best Pajamas

Everlane’s Track-Inspired Launch Is Organic, Retro, & Bound To Sell Out

Emily Ruane
As the work-from-home lifestyle shows no signs of abating, we’re getting pickier about our loungewear. What was once a category ruled by college crewnecks, thrifted tees, and long-in-the-tooth leggings, is now in the sartorial spotlight — and we’re reaping the benefits in the form of homebound collections from reader-favorite brands like Madewell with its “Make Weekends Longer” line and Girlfriend Collective’s recent release of gender-neutral separates. Today, Everlane became the latest brand to join the march of trendy-loungewear launches — and the assortment is a sustainably-minded, subtly-styled dip into the world of couch-ready clothing: aka a certified-organic line of track-inspired pieces.
Advertisement
Everlane
The Track Oversized Crew
$48.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Track Wide-leg Pant
$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Track Half-zip
$60.00
Everlane

In true Everlane fashion, the brand didn’t mess with the time-tested staples of a classic warm-up wardrobe — we spotted classic half-zip pullovers, tailored crewnecks, and joggers rumpled and ruched just so, rendered in substantial brushed cotton terry for a weight that feels very soigné. And, it’s not just the pitch-perfect styling that we love; every piece in the collection is made from organic cotton certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard).

Just in case you think the assortment is all sweatsuit-based, be on the lookout for an easy pullover dress and a chic errand-ready wide-leg pant — elegant separates that no one would ever guess you woke up wearing. With everything clocking in under $60, the new pieces definitely won’t stick around for long, so sprint over to the brand’s website to shop the full collection.
Everlane
The Track Hoodie
$60.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Track Jogger
$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Track Dress
$60.00
Everlane

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.