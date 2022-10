There’s nothing more satisfying than when several pieces in your wardrobe automatically work well together. For instance, a pair of trousers that can easily take you from day to night (and work with at least five different tops), and a go-to jacket that you can throw over any outfit. These are the key elements of a capsule wardrobe . In an environmental climate where conscious shopping is important, versatile wardrobe pieces are more in demand than ever. So when Everlane released its new capsule wardrobe collection, Everlane Editions , it instantly piqued our interest.