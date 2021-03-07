17 Joyful Jumpers To Bring On Spring

Whether it's the government's newly announced roadmap outlining our way back to normality or the tentative first signs of spring, there's a distinct sense of hope in the air. Not just hope but joy – and our wardrobes are following suit.
Throw off your grey loungewear! Wave goodbye to your dark winter coat! Spring has sprung and we're looking for serotonin-boosting pieces which reflect our positive mindset. It may not be sandal season – and we're definitely not ready for bare skin just yet – but there's a halfway house keeping us happy in the meantime. Enter: the joyful jumper.
From House of Sunny, the London-based label that creates sun-soaked, scenic views on cropped cardigans, and Lazy Oaf, which has long championed cartoon figures on jolly knits, to Laura Dalgaard's hand-knitted crew-necks emblazoned with smiley face motifs, brands are offering delightful designs guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Since IRL communication has been hampered by protective face masks and social distancing, perhaps saying it with your chest is best right now? Whether you choose pithy statements à la Rowing Blazers' take on Princess Di's favourite knits, or trance-like blends from cult Spanish label Paloma Wool, this season's jumpers are anything but ordinary.
Click through to find the happiest pieces out there.