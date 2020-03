How To Even Out Your Skin Tone Once & For All

Once you've made your selection, there are some things to be cautious of. "The most common issue with many lightening agents is that they can irritate the skin, leading to redness, flaking, dryness, or even itchy or burning sensations," Dr. Shah says. Women with darker skin tones need to take extra care. "Whether citric, lactic, or glycolic, using acids on dark skin tones should be done with caution, as excess peeling of the skin can conversely lead to hyperpigmentation , or can cause burns that may lead to lightening or darkening of the skin," Dr. Weiser says.