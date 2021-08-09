Believe it or not, we’re almost in the throes of that magical season that we shopping enthusiasts refer to as “back to school.” Sure, we’re still a little ways off from the changing of the leaves, the dropping of the mercury, and the unearthing of the knitwear, but here in the land of fashion we’re always on the lookout for that upcoming shift — be it in seasons, environments, or trends — that will dictate a new mode of dressing. And returning to school — or work — is one of the most exciting changes that happens in the calendar year, bringing with it the need for one let's-get-down-to-business bag to carry it all.
If you’re someone who is returning to —or beginning their journey in — a scholarly milieu of any kind, your satchel needs are unique. What you need is the best college backpack, and it can’t be just any backpack. It has to have room for digital and analog learning devices (in other words, a laptop, notebook, and textbooks) and maybe even snacks, water, and gym clothes. It should also be stylish and polished, as you may find yourself toting it to a networking event, internship or (fingers crossed) a job interview. Click through to see the cutest backpacks for college that deliver equally on style and functionality, and will hopefully keep you in a state of togetherness while you balance your grade point average with a healthy amount of ... um, socializing.
