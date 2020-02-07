There's a good reason we've got black one-piece swimsuits on the brain RN, despite it being early February and all. After what felt like the longest month of all time (good riddance, January), we're already thinking about warmer weather and vacation destinations with the official countdown to spring break now underway. Our bodies might still be enduring the dread of winter (thank you, puffer coats and fleece vests), but our minds are already on a sandy beach somewhere curing these seasonal blues. So as we plan out the essential bathing suit shopping required to address our winter-induced vitamin D deficiencies, a little black swimsuit is right at the top of the list.
Much like the reliable little black dress, this bathing suit style will be your go-to swimwear essential. It's simple, flattering, and easy to wear. To help you make the best choice without the nightmare of swimsuit shopping IRL, we’ve scoured the internet using the consumer comment section as a guide. Expect nothing less than the top-vetted suggestions from your fellow internauts as you prepare for your next warm-weather getaway or stock up for swimsuit season.
