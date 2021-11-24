These Black Fridays Tech Sales Are Smart (And Getting Smarter)

Lydia Wang
The smartest savings of the year — literally — are here just in time for the holiday season. We're talking smart speakers, smartwatches, and even smart gardens for up to $400 and $500 off. Products from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more don't come cheap, but we scoured the web for the best Black Friday deals on all things technology so that you can surround yourself with gadgets without paying an arm and a leg. If you've ever wanted to personalize your at-home fitness routine or are cordless vacuum-curious, now's your chance to make your home (and life) just a little more intelligent.
Some massive retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo, are offering sales across the board, but you can also head brand websites like Therabody for discounted massage guns or Dell for laptops at 25% off. Fan-favorite vacuum brand Dyson, meanwhile, will throw in complimentary gifts with certain purchases. But you need to shop soon — in some instances, you only have until November 27 to save big on essential (and some luxury) electronics, and they're already going fast. From 40% off electric toothbrush bundles to $200 off iPads, here are all the deals you won't want to miss.
Best Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple's bestselling products are worth the splurge, but you don't have to shell out all your savings for a pair of AirPods. Get hundreds of dollars off iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and more from sellers like Amazon and Walmart.

Top Deals:
36% off Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
$170 off Apple 13.3" MacBook Air at B&H Photo
$225 Apple 10.2" iPad at Walmart

Best Theragun Black Friday Deals

It might look a little intimidating, but there's a reason everyone's so obsessed with this self-massager. Using percussive therapy, the Theragun increases blood flow to sore areas, soothes muscle knots, and reduces inflammation. Save up to $100 on your own with limited-time deals from Amazon, Verishop, and more.

Top Deals:
33% off Theragun Pro on Therabody
Up to $100 off Theragun on Verishop
$100 off Theragun Elite on Amazon
Best Laptop Black Friday Deals

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop — especially with deals like Dell's limited-quantity flash sales, dropping daily at 11 a.m. EST. If you're more of an Apple fan, B&H Photo has you covered with discounts on MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and more.

Top Deals:
28% off Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on Amazon
$150 off Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro on B&H Photo
$400 off Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop (+ free shipping)
Best Fitness Tech Black Friday Deals

Creating any kind of at-home gym or workout plan comes with a price tag, but these once-in-a-lifetime deals will save you as much as $500 on fan-favorite fitness brands. Your personalized workout awaits.

Top Deals:
$500 off The Mirror package (plus free delivery — a $750 value — through November 29)
$500 off Tempo Studio fitness packages
$250 off Tonal fitness equipment (plus membership and installation)
20% off Echelon Fitness equipment (plus free shipping and one-year membership)
Best Smart Home Device Black Friday Deals

There are many reasons to buy smart home products: They can help you conserve energy, clean your house, and generally make your life a little easier. If you're looking to ease into a more intelligent home, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond have some unmissable deals, including Google Homes at nearly half-price.

Top Deals:
40% off Amazon Echo 4th Generation (plus six free months of Amazon Music)
50% off Google Nest Hub 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond
49% off Google Home Mini at Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Dyson Black Friday Deals

Dyson's beloved cordless vacuums are sleek, stylish, and easy to maneuver. For a limited time, the brand is hooking you up with products up to $120 off, and throwing in some free tools with every major purchase. You have until November 27 to take advantage of this offer, so jump in as soon as you can.

Top Deals:
$100 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal (+ free tools worth $75)
$50 off Dyson V8 Absolute (+ free tools worth $75)
$94 off Dyson V11 Torque Drive (+ free shipping) at Nordstrom Rack

Best Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking for a full-fledged speaker system or something smaller and more portable, Amazon and JBL have you covered with incredible deals on the highest-quality bluetooth speakers.

Top Deals:
20% off Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon
$100 off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon
64% off Studio 580 Floorstanding Loudspeaker on JBL
Best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday Deals

Historically, toothbrushes haven't always been a fun, go-to Black Friday buy. But buzzy models like Quip and Colgate's Hum are upping the toothbrush’s curb appeal and offering bundles on their bestselling products this holiday season. With just one click, your teeth will have everything they need, from an electric brush to a reusable floss pick to anticavity toothpaste.

Top Deals:
40% off Quip's Smart Start Bundle (plus free shipping)
40% off Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Up to 35% off Colgate Hum brush kits (until Dec. 31)

Best Smart Garden Black Friday Deals

You don't need outdoor space to grow your own veggies. With smart gardens, you can plant, harvest, and enjoy your own herbs, greens, and other edibles, and use your phone to stay on top of watering and caring for your green friends. We scoured the internet for deals on the top-rated smart garden systems, and found several ways to save hundreds this weekend.

Top Deals:
$245 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Basic
$145 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Plus on Amazon (+ a salad bar seed kit!)
40% off the Smart Garden 3 on Click and Grow

Best Smart Watch Black Friday Deals

If you're often on the go, chances are, you've at least considered a smartwatch. You can track your steps and fitness habits! You can take calls without reaching for your phone! You can monitor your heart rate! And in honor of Black Friday, you can snag the best of the best smartwatches out there for 20% off.

Top Deals:
$130 off Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch on Amazon
22% off Apple Watch SE on Amazon
20% off Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch on B&H Photo

