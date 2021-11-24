These Black Fridays Tech Sales Are Smart (And Getting Smarter)

Best Apple Black Friday Deals
Best Theragun Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
33% off Theragun Pro on Therabody
Up to $100 off Theragun on Verishop
$100 off Theragun Elite on Amazon
Best Laptop Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
28% off Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on Amazon
$150 off Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro on B&H Photo
$400 off Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop (+ free shipping)
Best Fitness Tech Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
$500 off The Mirror package (plus free delivery — a $750 value — through November 29)
$500 off Tempo Studio fitness packages
$250 off Tonal fitness equipment (plus membership and installation)
20% off Echelon Fitness equipment (plus free shipping and one-year membership)
Best Smart Home Device Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
40% off Amazon Echo 4th Generation (plus six free months of Amazon Music)
50% off Google Nest Hub 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond
49% off Google Home Mini at Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Dyson Black Friday Deals
Dyson's beloved cordless vacuums are sleek, stylish, and easy to maneuver. For a limited time, the brand is hooking you up with products up to $120 off, and throwing in some free tools with every major purchase. You have until November 27 to take advantage of this offer, so jump in as soon as you can.
Top Deals:
$100 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal (+ free tools worth $75)
$50 off Dyson V8 Absolute (+ free tools worth $75)
$94 off Dyson V11 Torque Drive (+ free shipping) at Nordstrom Rack
Best Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
20% off Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon
$100 off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon
64% off Studio 580 Floorstanding Loudspeaker on JBL
Best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday Deals
Historically, toothbrushes haven't always been a fun, go-to Black Friday buy. But buzzy models like Quip and Colgate's Hum are upping the toothbrush’s curb appeal and offering bundles on their bestselling products this holiday season. With just one click, your teeth will have everything they need, from an electric brush to a reusable floss pick to anticavity toothpaste.
Top Deals:
40% off Quip's Smart Start Bundle (plus free shipping)
40% off Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Up to 35% off Colgate Hum brush kits (until Dec. 31)
Best Smart Garden Black Friday Deals
You don't need outdoor space to grow your own veggies. With smart gardens, you can plant, harvest, and enjoy your own herbs, greens, and other edibles, and use your phone to stay on top of watering and caring for your green friends. We scoured the internet for deals on the top-rated smart garden systems, and found several ways to save hundreds this weekend.
Top Deals:
$245 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Basic
$145 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Plus on Amazon (+ a salad bar seed kit!)
40% off the Smart Garden 3 on Click and Grow
Best Smart Watch Black Friday Deals
If you're often on the go, chances are, you've at least considered a smartwatch. You can track your steps and fitness habits! You can take calls without reaching for your phone! You can monitor your heart rate! And in honor of Black Friday, you can snag the best of the best smartwatches out there for 20% off.
Top Deals:
$130 off Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch on Amazon
22% off Apple Watch SE on Amazon
20% off Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch on B&H Photo