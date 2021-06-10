By now, we've learned the most important product for any beach trip is sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen. Hopefully you've become a pro at reapplying throughout the day, but your SPF 50 isn't always enough. Why not bulk up your sun protection with a little extra coverage in the form of a portable beach umbrella?
We're happy to report that if dreamy Gray Malin photos and private beach resorts are your vibe, there's no shortage of retro-inspired umbrellas to choose from: think tassels, thatched roofs, colorblocking, and scalloped edges. And if you value function over form, we've scraped the internet to choose picks with up to 2,000 positive reviews. From mini clip-on umbrellas to a massive pop-up tent, we've covering every beachgoer's shady needs.
So throw on that bikini, slap on your favorite sunscreen, and have the most UV-responsible hot girl summer yet by packing one of our top eight beach umbrellas ahead.
