Swaddle Yourself Cozy With These Top-Rated Bathrobes

It's fall y'all. Besides lighting up campfire-scented candles, breaking out the full-bodied reds, and brushing up on PSL-ordering lingo, you can also catch us inside swaddled in our cozy cloaks: AKA, bathrobes.
Keep your fuzzy socks and fleecy throws, because all we want for autumn is a cozy robe. These part-bed, part-bath pieces are the ultimate comfy-luxe home attire. Like an incredible pajama-towel hybrid, the robe's leisure potential knows no bounds. We can wear it while wet or dry, snoozing in bed or cooking in the kitchen, and with or without the company of others. Plus, they also make solid gifting material (for all you holiday pre-pre-planners).
Scroll ahead to shop our top-rated picks for the best bathrobes to get the cozy-cloak job done this season — from plush terry-cloth types with pockets to premium waffle-weaves with hoods.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Crafted with a piped collar, cuffed sleeves, and deep pockets — out of the same long-staple Turkish cotton as the brand’s bestselling towels — this “Super-Plush” robe cloaks your body in a luxurious 380-GSM weight.
Reviews on it range from a simple, "Best robe ever," to an extreme, "Do not get this if you have a job/lifestyle where you need to put on real clothes. You will never want to get out of this. It is so soft. So warm. So comfy! I have taken up showering 2x plus daily just so I have an excuse to get into it. I love it."
Coyuchi Organic Waffle Robe
Soft colors, 100% organic cotton, and a breathable waffle weave come together in perfect cozy harmony to create this classic spa-style robe that’s pre-tumbled for optimal softness.
Comforted reviewers claim everything from, "This robe feels like a soft towel. So perfect now that it is getting cold," to "I was very happy with the quality of this robe! Lightweight but warm and so comfortable, feels like being at a spa, I would recommend this for sure!"
Riley Home Hooded Waffle Robe
Riley Home’s top-rated, cotton-waffle robe gets set apart from the rest with its cropped length, hood addition, and terrycloth interior. The company also produces OEKO-TEX® certified robes — meaning that all materials are tested in order to meet environmentally friendly standards.
"Wow. Gorgeous robe, really blown away, better than hotel quality. Runs small so order up." and "Couldn't be happier with this robe! The fit is good, nice length, good quality. Love the hood, which towel-dries my hair easily when I put it on."
Pinzon 100% Cotton Terry Bathrobe
Yes, you can get your hands on a luxe-looking and feeling 100%-cotton terrycloth robe for under $30 — and this top-rated, Amazon-brand steal in a beautiful blue hue proves it.
One cozied up customer praised: “Love this robe. Liked it so much I gave it to a friend and he loves it as much as I do. It is soft and warm perfect for relaxing after coming home cold and tired."
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
If the brand name doesn't say it all — this machine-washable robe is crafted for lounging longevity from a super soft and cushy microfiber that won't shrink or pill.
One reviewer calls it the, "Most comfortable robe ever," declaring: "I’m so glad I bought this robe. It’s incredibly soft and cozy. It is thick fabric without being heavy or hot. Totally a year-round robe."
Towel Selections Kimono Waffle Bathrobe
Pretty In Pink, A Bathrobe Story — this kimono-style robe boasts a lightweight waffle weave that's double-stitched for supremely durable comfort.
And, as one reviewer put it, "This robe is AMAZING. The waffle weave is pretty, the color is vibrant, and it is absorbent and soft. The material isn't too heavy, but is heavy enough to make you feel comfortable wearing it to the mailbox in a pinch. The pockets are a great size, and the sizing listed here was spot on."
Snowe Home Classic Bathrobe
Wondering what type of activities you can partake in while wearing your new luxurious robe? Well, drinking wine is just the tip of that iceberg. Snowe Home's classic-style bathrobe is crafted from the plushest air-woven terry cotton to mimic a high-end hotel spa feel.
"As I had read from previous reviewers, my new white robe is the fluffiest. I can’t wait to shower and slip into it each night to relax and feel wrapped in luxury. Well done Snowe!" and "Like a warm, encompassing hug and there is a moment of all is good," one robed lounger raved.
Boll & Branch Waffle Robe
Described as "plush" and "super-springy," this waffle-weave robe is crafted from super absorbent materials that are perfect for swaddling your bod in post-shower (or bubble bath).
One reviewer calls it, "Superb in every way- yummy soft texture, washes beautifully, sized properly. I’m lovin’ it!"
Alexander Del Rossa Plush Fleece Robe
This bathrobe is like wearing a teddy bear (but, like a luxury-loving, spa-going teddy bear) — it's crafted from 270-GSM velveteen fleece that will not fail to keep you cozied-up on any cold evening ahead.
One customer cooed: "This is the most lightweight, warmest, softest robe I have ever owned." and "GORGEOUS. Simply lush, plush, soft...can I get a bed made of this, please?"
Parachute Home Cloud Cotton Robe
A top-rated combo material combo of two-ply gauze and premium 100% long-staple Turkish cotton make this relaxed-fit bathrobe feel lightweight but still luxurious — oh, and we're loving the soft blush hue.
Reviews start at, "I first purchased this robe for myself in the pink I loved it so much, I got a second one for my mother for her birthday and she loves it too. The robe is soft and the colors are so beautiful!" and don't end with, "So soft. First of all, I'm the owner of many Parachute products, and probably keep on adding more. I love this robe, it's So soft! I'm writing a review as I'm lounging in it with my morning cup of joe."
