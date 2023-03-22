At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While we're working from home, we're most likely to be swaddled in our cosy cloaks — aka bathrobes. You can keep your fuzzy socks and fleecy blankets, because all we want this season is a cosy robe.
This part-bed, part-bath staple is the ultimate comfy-luxe home attire. An incredible pyjama-towel hybrid, the robe's leisure potential knows no bounds. It can be worn straight from the shower, while reading on the couch or cooking in the kitchen, and with or without the company of others.
Ahead, shop the 16 best bathrobes worth lounging the day away in — from plush terry-cloth bathrobes with pockets to premium waffle weaves.