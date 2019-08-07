We don't follow trends because we need to, we follow trends because we want to. Discovering new colors, patterns, and silhouettes — from season to season, on runways or in our favorite brand-name stores — thrills us. But, ultimately, it's the transitional wardrobe anchor-pieces that win our full style attention. From the perfect white T-shirt to boots that were made for walking and classic blazers, these go-to staples are reliable, versatile, and timeless. Yet, they aren't always the easiest to shop for.
Instead of buying six tees, three slouchy sweaters, and two pairs of "mom" jeans before finding the right fit, consult our already vetted best-basics guide first. We sorted by top-rated products, waded through extensive comment sections, analyzed enthusiastic customer reviews, and even grilled our R29 team to curate the anchor-pieces that truly make the style-staple cut ahead. Your search ends now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.