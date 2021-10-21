A Guide To Amazon’s Best Winter Accessories

Amazon is full of gems hiding in plain sight — heck, we've even got several ongoing columns dedicated to uncovering those secret stashes on Amazon, like hidden beauty gems, readers' favorite hidden gems, and under-$29 hidden gems.
So, it's no shocker that Amazon is also home to many crucial, seasonally appropriate fashion wares that are affordable, super cute, and very much filed under the "hidden gems" or "brands you didn't know were on Amazon" categories. The toughest challenge, of course, is identifying which style — of the tens or hundreds of options! — is most worthy of your digital dollars.
Never fear, because we went ahead and surfaced some of the best winter accessories on Amazon that you can buy ahead of the cold(er) weeks ahead. You can be assured these picks are not only stamped-and-approved by Refinery29's Shopping team, but they're also amongst some of Amazon reviewers' top faves as well. Cozy up and get comfy — you may want to carve out some QT with your credit card for this.
Cute Liner Jackets
Doubling up on outerwear is always a good idea, especially on days when you'd rather wear two stylish lightweight jackets instead of one shapeless parka. This year, take a look at quilted bombers, plaid shackets, and corduroy button-downs.
Of the surprisingly warm quilted liner jacket, one reviewer writes, "I live off of Lake Michigan where the cold wind always blows. I have owned jackets from most of the major brands and this one compares well. I can't compare it with down jackets (I would never buy one of them)." Or, if you're looking for a super easy '90s-style layer, reviewers can't stop raving about the oversized cord button-down, with one customer writing, "I really love this shirt! It feels more like a light flannel than a jacket. It fits as expected without being too long in the back."
Super Warm Hats
One of the more luxurious winter finds on Amazon includes this 100% cashmere beanie, which is guaranteed to keep your noggin toasty for under $50. One reviewer writes, "The cap is very lightweight and cashmere soft. It does keep my head warm. When it's 20 outside, it works well."
If you'd like a bit more flair, this 4-out-of-5 starred faux fur-trimmed hat — inspired by winter Russian wear — is sure to be a statement maker. "I have the biggest head but it is elastic and it fits me. VERY warm, better than a natural fur hat, and a lot cuter. Does not look huge and clumsy like most Russian fur hats. LOVE it - and the price is great!" writes one reviewer.
Up-To-Task Boots
The thing about Amazon is that the retailer carries an extraordinary number of bizarrely named brands that make no sense, as though a bot came up with them. But, Amazon also carries super familiar designer goods that you already know and love — with the added bonus of getting them delivered swiftly and efficiently. When it comes to these winter boots, you can trust that these styles from the likes of Dr. Martens, Danner, and Loeffler Randall will hold you up.
Toasty Scarves
People sure love their winter neck coverings — and this Scotland-made tartan lambswool scarf is an elegant and classy pick. "Softer than I expected it to be and felt good against my neck. Love that it came from Scotland, from the sheep to the finished product; and love that it is our clan's tartan," writes one reviewer.
The true runaway bestselling scarf on Amazon, however, goes to an oversized shawl that boasts a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating culled from a whopping 15,600+ reviews. One customer writes, "They're super soft and comfy, very warm esp when wrapped a couple of times, and they're long enough that you can do that. They’re made really well, stitched hems so nothing falls apart, and they don’t shed heavily on black clothes which is great."
All-Weather Bags
A good winter bag has to be easy to carry — either cross-body, in-hand, or on the back — and it has to be made from a material that can withstand some wetness. It means that on-the-shoulder totes usually don't fare well (because of thick jackets), and anything made from absorbent fabrics or delicate leather is also a no-go.
This year, our favorite, unexpected winter bag picks include this trendy croissant vegan leather purse and a sporty crossbody from Adidas. Reviewers say the croissant bag from JW Pei is "so gorgeous in person" and "has plenty of room for holding creds, phone, mirror, tissues" while the Adidas sling is great for on-the-go evenings, with one reviewer writing, "I bought this bag to go to raves and concerts. It fits all of my essentials: keys, lip balm, mints, glasses, tissues, small wallet/cardholder, phone (iPhone Xs), and 2 pads."
Fun-Detail Socks
If you're looking for a great gift idea (either for yourself or a loved one), look no further than cute winter socks. This fleece-lined sock from Ugg is more of an at-home hidden gem ("I bought these for my girlfriend and she loves them," writes one reviewer. "They were a good Valentine's Day gift. She has big calves so they don't stay high but that's what she gets for having murderously strong calves.") Meanwhile, the other two picks are sure to look very adorable with any number of winter footwear.
Sturdy Sunglasses
It's only fitting that you swap out your flimsy, thinner-framed sunglasses with chunkier ones that won't fly off your face when the blizzards roll on. Plus, these statement shades are sure to hold things down, even as you layer your head with other heavy-duty accessories like scarves and hats.
These Y2K-inspired rectangular sunglasses have over 12,260 reviews and clock a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating, with reviewers writing "You won't regret your purchase" and "I think I have a big head or wider face than average lol and these don't look awkward or tiny on [my] face — so cute I love them so much." Meanwhile, long-time fans of these timeless Ray-Bans Wayfarers — which has a 4.5-star rating — write, "Have worn these glasses for nearly thirty years and still love them" and "Even after my husband sat on an old pair of my Wayfarers, they did not break...bent a little, but not broken. Lifelong wearer of these."
