By now, you’ve probably heard of Allbirds. The tech-adjacent sneaker company launched in 2016 following a successful Kickstarter campaign, and after an early viral invasion of Silicon Valley, they spread nationwide, and now have stores in global cities like New York, London, and Chicago. You may remember the internet uproar in February when Barack Obama wore the wooly tennis shoes to a college basketball game, or read about the brand’s receipt of an undisclosed investment from Leo. (You know: Leo.) But all of the hype seems to be well-founded — not only do the shoes feel like “walking on clouds,” according to one reviewer, they’re also made from a host of eco-friendly materials rarely found in footwear, like moisture-wicking merino wool, Tencel, and sugarcane. Allbirds is also a certified B corp, which means they’ve received a third-party designation acknowledging a high level of commitment to social good. (Did we mention that they shoes are machine-washable?)
Knowing all of this, and after reading many customer accounts of their near-otherworldly comfort and breathability, we’re ready to hop on the bandwagon. Plus, we’re about to enter walking and sweating season, so summer seems like a better time than ever to pull the trigger on a pair or two. But since almost every style on their website has near-flawless ratings and effusive customer praise, the purchasing decision is turning out to be a tough one. Do we want a lightweight slipper for wearing around the house for running errands, or the brand’s classic breathable wool running shoe for low-impact exercise? To answer this question, we decided to go deep. We boned up on all of the product information and combed all the reviews to determine the pros and cons of every Allbirds style, so that we can all make an informed decision about which of the tech-y kicks to add to our summer rotations.
