The Best Advent Calendars For 2021 — From Sex Toys To Truffles & More

Time doesn't just fly these days, it jumps into Jeff Bezos' spaceship and blasts off at insurmountable speeds. What we mean is, the new year is only two months away — and, to be frank, we're all panicking over the fast-flowing sands of this year's hourglass. If you need some help savoring the last few days of 2021 (or simply counting them down) look no further than advent calendars. These days, you can find an advent calendar for just about any interest, making it a festive (and often downright delicious) way to enjoy the holiday season.
From classic chocolate truffle-filled gift boxes to healing crystal collections and intriguing wine flights, we've unearthed the best holiday advent calendars that are sure to assuage any end-of-year funk you may be in. Below, read on and buy yourself something nice — whether it’s 12 days of “Sexmas” or 24 days of limited-edition jam spreads, you deserve a good advent calendar this year.
Advertisement
Best Unique Advent Calendars
According to our anonymous shopping data, R29 readers can’t get enough of the wacky finds we wrangled up in our unique advent calendar round-up. Apparently, Mochi Squishies, healing crystals, and mini crochet dolls are the best part of waking up in December (sorry Folgers).
Best Sex Toy Advent Calendars
What's more delicious than chocolates? Try up to 24 days of sexy treats. Lovehoney’s Best Sex Of Your Life calendar as well as a few other sexy gifts are the way to go for 2021. Even if you’re not into the whole countdown to Christmas vibe this year, these advent calendars can save you hundreds of dollars on bestselling toys — tis’ the season for great sex AND great savings.
Best Chocolate Advent Calendars
You can’t go wrong with a traditional chocolate-filled advent calendar, especially if you don’t want your guests asking you about the couple’s sex toy gift box you accidentally left out on the kitchen counter. La Maison du Chocolat’s modern take on the classic square calendar will look great on a Christmas tree, or, if you’re into a more budget-friendly option, Godiva’s Chocolatier advent calendar is a major fan-favorite.
Advertisement
Best Candy Advent Calendar
Some people like sweet, some people like sour, the majority like both. Get a taste of both worlds with a candy advent calendar this year. Whether it’s chock full of fruity gummy bears or a festive mix of Baby-Yoda-themed treats, your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied.
Best Beauty Advent Calendar
Beauty advent calendars are some of the most anticipated gifts of the year. Why? Much like sex toys, there’s rarely a time you can get as much bang for your buck on luxury products. These three are currently topping our anonymous shopping data charts, but check out our full round-up for even more glamorous options.
Best Food & Drink Advent Calendars
Chocolate is not the only food that belongs in these 24 little boxes. Cookies, limited-edition jam spreads, and some award-winning wines are just as fun to wake up to every morning. Check out Bonne Maman’s much-loved calendar or go big and cash in on 24 excellent wine picks from Ingoodtaste’s 2021 gift box.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.