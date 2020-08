Which brings us to Bermuda shorts . They’re back, and designers from Ganni to Proenza Schouler have debuted fresh, elongated silhouettes ( bike shorts included) that are now readily available to shop. There's the fitted to-the-knee version, the 2020 update to the '50s pedal pusher, the baggy boyfriend cut for a looser feel, pleated styles ideal for adding some structure to your WFH style, and sport shorts of the basketball and soccer variety for the athleisure enthusiast (tip: they look coolest when slung low on the hips).