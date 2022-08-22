These Coordinating Bags Are The Loungewear Sets Of The Luggage World

This duo is for those who need as many hands as they can get, even if it's just the two. Strap the Venture Sling (available in six and nine liters) across your chest, and pop the Transit Backpack Plus on your back. While you may look ready for battle, you'll have all your essentials minus the lugging. The backpack's sleek figure and numerous organizational pockets make it ideal for business trips or long weekend adventures — the crossbody bag, on the other hand, can be worn all day every day, thanks to its convenient, inconspicuous design. Save the shoes, laptop, clothing, and tech for the Transit Backpack Plus, and leave it to the Venture Sling to handle your water bottle, wallet, keys, phone, and the like with care. While both bags feature that water-resistant recycled woven fabric, the backpack also has leather accents. 'Til death do they part.