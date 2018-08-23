Aritzia Is, Yet Again, Your One-Stop Shop For Fall

Before we get fully into the puffers, blanket scarves, and corduroys, it's time to take inventory of the fall essentials Aritzia already has us covered for: turtlenecks, sweaters, lightweight jackets, fun trousers and skirts, long-sleeve blouses, and so much more. And they're all ready for the taking. There's no need to hit up a million and one retailers this fall because Aritzia is hitting all the must-haves. Time to retire the same pieces we've been wearing all summer long and swap them out for any of the 20 items ahead.