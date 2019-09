25 Instagram-Approved Ways To Do Winter Layering

Now, when we say layering, we don't mean like that episode of Friends when Joey puts on every single piece of clothing Chandler owns . What we're talking about are practical layers (four, max) masterfully arranged to reveal a hint of each one without getting too bulky. And that is, if we're being honest, an art form. The stylish women ahead, though, make it look easy. Let their clever layering guide you towards seeing your closet in a whole new light. Here's to staying warm (but looking cool) all winter long.