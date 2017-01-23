25 Instagram-Approved Ways To Do Winter Layering

We don't need to remind you that it's pretty damn cold outside. But rather than looking despairingly at your wardrobe each morning and your lack of seasonally-appropriate clothing (hey, we've all been there), your winter outfits can (and should) incorporate your favorite summer pieces, reworked and worn together. The key is in the layering, whether it's a dress over sweater or two coats piled on top of each other in perfect harmony.