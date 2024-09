How To Style Anthropologie Denim, From Flare To Wide-Leg Jeans, For Fall

As a denim lover, fall is my favorite season for fashion. And because there’s no such thing as having too many jeans, I was eager to explore Anthropologie’s fall offering , which is full of designer denim, after having tried and styled its beachy Paige jeans over the summer.This time around, I’m putting the retailer’s indie-inspired Mother Denim autumnal pieces to the test. The LA-based lifestyle brand creates bottoms, tops, accessories, and more inspired by memories of growing up in California in the ‘70s. Tapping into the sartorial experimentation and whimsy of that era, I styled four pairs of Mother Denim jeans for different occasions, from casual seasonal activities to professional commitments.In general, wide-leg is my favorite pant silhouette, because I find it suits my hourglass figure. So, I of course had to try a couple of pairs in that shape. However, I also stepped into new territory, trying flares (for the first time), since they're a Mother signature. While I was very skeptical about wearing the stretchy-yet-snug, curve-hugging jeans, I was quite surprised by how I felt in them in the end.Read on to see how I’m styling Mother wide-leg and flare jeans for the fall (and beyond), and how you can achieve the looks yourselves.