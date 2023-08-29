ADVERTISEMENT
Don't underestimate how impactful a hat can be to an outfit. Of course, straw raffia hats, beach hats, and knit beanies have the practical aspect of protecting your head and face from blistering summer rays or chilly winter breezes. However, it's also an accessory that can truly elevate your look. If you're looking to embrace a trend or to just find a chicer way to go a bit longer between showers, Anthropologie has it all. Nested among the latest new arrivals, you'll find plenty of on-trend head coverings to cap off your look.
We've picked out all the Anthropologie hats that can enhance everything from your pickleball attire to your pre-planned fall ensembles, not to mention fresh baseball caps for "bad hair days" and ones to elevate your Sunday grocery run sweatsuit ensemble. If you're looking for a more fashion-forward route, we've listed fedoras and ranchers perfect for fall festivities as well as chic berets to add a bit of flair to your weekend brunch ensembles. Ahead, you'll find an Anthropologie hat that'll effortlessly express your personality and style.
We've picked out all the Anthropologie hats that can enhance everything from your pickleball attire to your pre-planned fall ensembles, not to mention fresh baseball caps for "bad hair days" and ones to elevate your Sunday grocery run sweatsuit ensemble. If you're looking for a more fashion-forward route, we've listed fedoras and ranchers perfect for fall festivities as well as chic berets to add a bit of flair to your weekend brunch ensembles. Ahead, you'll find an Anthropologie hat that'll effortlessly express your personality and style.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.