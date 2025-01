If you love Anthropologie brands like Maeve , Daily Practice, and Pilcro as much as we do, you’ll be excited to know that the retailer just launched its newest in-house label: Celandine . “Named after the bright yellow flower that is opened by warmth,” according to the press release, the line was created after Anthropologie saw a “growing demand for chic yet accessible vacation wear” from its shoppers.“Maeve is defined by crisp cuts and playful polish, Pilcro centers around denim, and Daily Practice is designed for on-the-go versatility,” says Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie’s chief creative director of design. “Celandine differs from other only-at-Anthro labels as it features accessible vacation wear.”