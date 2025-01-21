All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you love Anthropologie brands like Maeve, Daily Practice, and Pilcro as much as we do, you’ll be excited to know that the retailer just launched its newest in-house label: Celandine. “Named after the bright yellow flower that is opened by warmth,” according to the press release, the line was created after Anthropologie saw a “growing demand for chic yet accessible vacation wear” from its shoppers.
“Maeve is defined by crisp cuts and playful polish, Pilcro centers around denim, and Daily Practice is designed for on-the-go versatility,” says Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie’s chief creative director of design. “Celandine differs from other only-at-Anthro labels as it features accessible vacation wear.”
“Maeve is defined by crisp cuts and playful polish, Pilcro centers around denim, and Daily Practice is designed for on-the-go versatility,” says Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie’s chief creative director of design. “Celandine differs from other only-at-Anthro labels as it features accessible vacation wear.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The resortwear brand will offer “a complete lifestyle wardrobe from beach to dinner and every event and hour in between,” according to the press release. For the initial Celandine launch, this translated into over 30 designs, including mini and maxi dresses, co-ords and coverups, and swimwear in vibrant colors and oceanic and botanical prints. Most styles are available in sizes XXS through 3X (plus come in petite options) and range from $58 to $168.
“This collection features playful colors and prints, novelty textures, breathable gauze, and linen fabrications that reflect the spirit of adventure and relaxation,” says Srivastava. “Celandine was designed with travel in mind as we know that our customers are craving a curated collection that spans the entire vacation experience — from beach days to evening getaways.”
So, if you have an upcoming trip or are looking ahead to the summer, fill your suitcase with vacation-ready styles from Celandine. The line is available to shop online and in 120 Anthropologie stores nationwide.
So, if you have an upcoming trip or are looking ahead to the summer, fill your suitcase with vacation-ready styles from Celandine. The line is available to shop online and in 120 Anthropologie stores nationwide.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT